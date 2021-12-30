Evaluating Nigeria’s Trade Pattern, Investment Climate in 2021

The Nigerian business climate is no doubt fraught with many challenges ranging from an inadequate supply of foreign exchange, inadequate electricity supply, poor access to long-term funds, multiple taxations, inconsistent government policies amongst others.

These challenges have so far affected the country’s trade pattern as the nation recorded N3.03 trillion trade deficits in the third quarter of 2021, while total foreign trade grew to N13.3 trillion in the same making up of N8.2 trillion imports and N5.1 trillion exports.