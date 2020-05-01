The European Union has flagged off a 40million Naira food palliative in the Federal Capital territory.

This is in addition to the 21 billion Naira contribution it made to the UN COVID-19 basket fund,

The distribution though targeted at the poor and vulnerable, is also in consideration of the ongoing Ramadan fast by Muslim faithful.

Analysts have predicted that struggling economies, especially most third world countries will have food shortages and hunger as a result of the pandemic.

And in Nigeria hunger was as one of the factors that militated against a Total lockdown of the country in order to stem the coronavirus outbreak

Food shortage is already a reality in most communities in the country, not because there is no produce but because people lack the spending power to purchase what they need to survive.

Individuals, organisations and agencies are already rising to this cause, by sharing food and other basic amenities to vulnerable people

The European Union, despite already contributing hugely to the UN COVID-19 Response basket fund in Nigeria is also sharing food items in the FCT



The carepack contains Rice, Beans, Noodles, vegetable oil, other condiments and detergents which are to be shared to people living with disabilities, female heads of households and widows

The first point of call was the Karamajiji community, a home to the disabled and other vulnerable people.

The agency will over the next 2 days share the items door-to-door in other communities to ensure hunger is at least mitigated

Even though the federal government has announced an ease on the lockdown starting from the 4th of May, it has severely reiterated that this does not translate to business as usual as a measure to avoid overcrowding and

spread of the virus will still be in place

This can only mean, means of livelihood for some people are still greatly impacted and gestures such as this is needed.