The Kwara State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed that suspected bandits killed at least two people and injured one during attacks in Eruku, a boundary town in the Ekiti Local Government Area.

A parish of the Christ Apostolic Church was one of the places the bandits attacked.

A video presumed to be captured during a livestreaming session of a worship program at a church in Kwara State went viral on Monday.

The police said a worshipper was killed during the attack, while another victim’s corpse was found in the bush.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement.

The spokesperson said, “The Kwara State Police Command confirms an attempted bandit attack in Eruku, which occurred at about 18:00 hours of today, 18th November 2025.

‎”The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Eruku, alongside a team of police operatives and local vigilantes, immediately mobilised to the scene, forcing the attackers to flee into the bush.

‎”A search of the area led to the discovery of two fatalities. One of the victims, identified as Mr. Aderemi, was found shot dead inside Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun. Another victim, Mr. Tunde Asaba Ajayi, was discovered fatally shot in the bush.”

”A vigilante member, Segun Alaja, also sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for treatment.”

‎”Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, commended the swift response of officers and vigilante groups, reassuring residents that security agencies remain committed to eliminating criminal elements in the area,” the police spokesperson concluded.

‎She added that further updates would be provided as investigations continue.