Epidemic looms over defecation in waterways, Cross River Basin warns

Many Nigerian communities could risk epidemic outbreaks as a result of defecation in canals and rivers, this is according to the Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA).

The Managing Director of the Basin Development Authority, Bassey Nkposong, said this in Calabar, weekend at the inaugural World Rivers Day celebrations, held at the tourist site Kwa Water Falls in Akamkpa local government area of Cross River state, with the theme “Water Ways in Our Communities.”

“It is high time to note that our Rivers are not refuse dump, and it is against good conscience to defecate in the Rivers as its pollution may be the cause of sickness and death.

“It is important we kick against the discharge of sewage into our Rivers while at the same time discouraging the dumping of untreated effluent into the Rivers.

“As we join the world in celebrating this year’s World Rivers Day, we call on all, especially those in our catchment, to see the River as a double edged sword which can help to enhance lives while at the same time being a source of destruction and agony for the entire community,” he stated.

Nkposong went on to say that the proposed Water Bill currently before the National Assembly would, if passed into law, aid in regulating standards and unsanitary water use for the greater interest of humanity.

Nkposong went on to say that the proposed Water Bill currently before the National Assembly would, if passed into law, aid in regulating standards and unsanitary water use for the greater interest of humanity.

He said: “Apart from ensuring that water ways are cleared and dumping of refuse strictly monitored, legislation on the proper use of water and its resources should be put in place and judiciously adhered to.

“It is against this background that one welcomes the proposed water bill by the National Assembly. It is expected that when the bill is eventually passed into law, regulations and standards will be maintained and enforced for the good of the Nation.”

Nkposong also led other CRBDA staff to plant trees in Calabar and the Kwa Water Falls to mark the event.

Explaining why the campaign was taken to the popular Kwa Water Falls, Mkposong said, “this Rivers is the main hub of the project as its flood plains provides the agricultural energy for the project. Our survival ultimately rest on the sustenance of our Rivers and the water ways.”