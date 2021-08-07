Stakeholders from the Enugu West senatorial zone have declared support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with the task to ensure the rotational programme instituted in the state is respected.

This was demonstrated at an expanded stakeholders gathering tagged: Ifemeluma Unity rally, held at the Awgu Local government headquarters.

The solidarity rally which attracts stakeholders from the 5 local government areas that make up of Enugu west senatorial district, has in attendance traditional rulers, clergymen, academia, youth organizations, and Ohaneze women wing from the zone.