The Enugu State Government has earmarked N30 billion in its 2026 budget estimates to provide daily meals for about 260,000 pupils in the 260 Smart Green Schools built across the state.

The allocation was disclosed by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Barrister Chris-Roberts Ozongwu, while presenting a breakdown of the proposed N1.62 trillion 2026 budget to the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Ozongwu said the school feeding programme would ensure that every child receives one balanced meal each school day, describing it as a key strategy of the Governor Peter Mbah administration to achieve zero child malnourishment in the state.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at improving children’s wellbeing and nutritional health, while supporting learning outcomes and long-term human development.

The Commissioner also revealed that 32.27 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to the education sector, in line with the administration’s focus on human capital development and sustainable economic growth.

He described education as the most effective pathway out of poverty and a foundation for preparing Enugu for a knowledge-driven future.

As part of the education investments, Ozongwu said N158 billion has been proposed for the construction of 16 Smart Senior Secondary Schools equipped with modern, technology-enhanced learning facilities.

The budget also includes N68 billion for the construction of 10 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools across the state, each to be fitted with workshops, science laboratories, modern classrooms, hostels and industry-grade equipment.

In addition, N30 billion has been earmarked for the equipping and furnishing of existing technical colleges to strengthen the technical education pipeline.

The state government has further proposed N15 billion for upgrading 106 public secondary schools into Model Senior Secondary Schools, beginning with two schools in each of the six education zones, to expand access to quality education in both urban and rural communities.