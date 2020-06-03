The Enugu State Government has issued an order to reopen Ogbete main market for business to commence.

But directs that the move should not fall below the laid down regulations as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for improved hygiene and safety of traders and buyers.

Addressing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu, after a closed-door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Emeke Onunze and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the market, John Eze, thanked the governor for his understanding and commitment to the safety, health and well being of residents of the state and assured that they will comply with laid down measures.