Enugu Residents call on FG to address challenges

As Nigeria marks her 61st independence anniversary, from the colonial administration, expectations are high across the country, as the people look forward to a better future.

South East region witnesses a sharp contrast of what independence anniversary ought to be, having it’s social economic activities grounded, with the streets, markets, offices and Banks deserted.

In Anambra state, the annual independence rituals were boycotted due to restriction of movement order issued by members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Enugu state too is not different, sighting only security patrol teams, moving about to ensure safety.

The residents are clear in the demands, requesting that government should initiate a dialogue with the IPOB, as measure to douse the tension in the South East region of Nigeria.