Members of the Enugu State Urban Residents’ Association have described the strike by the Resident Doctors in the state as ill-timed.

The group called on the resident doctors at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital to suspend the action in the interest of public health.

The Nigeria Medical Doctors Association (NMA) Enugu branch, had on 24th of April, announced the commencement of an indefinite strike, requesting government to implement the agreement of the Consolidated Doctors Salary Scale 2009.

Globally, many retired health workers have been recalled while hundreds more are currently been engaged to join in the fight against the coronavirus.

There is no doubt that the strike by the resident doctors will impact negatively on the state’s effort to curb the spread of Coronavirus if not urgently reversed.