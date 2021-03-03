The 16th Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is happening now at the Okpara Stadium in Enugu

with over 5000 National Biannual Delegates drawn from the 36 states and the FCT in attendance.

The vice president who was accompanied by the host Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is expected to address the delegates and update it’s members on the state of the nation.

Issues the delegates are expecting the VP to touch on Include: plans instituted by government to address insecurity in the country, state of the economy and hope for their members across the country.

It would be recalled that the PFN 16th Biannual conference election produced Bishop Francis Wale Oke as it’s new National President, who took over from Reverend Felix Omobude.

Advertisement