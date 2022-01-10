Enugu moves to restore recreation parks to original purpose

Parks and gardens are a key feature of urban towns, typically providing serenity and an oasis for residents who face the high pace of city life.

But that’s barely visible in many state capitals.

TVC News correspondent Bamidele Ajayi has a report on what the Enugu government is doing to restore its public parks, some of which have already been turned into mechanic yards and worship centres.

The recreation centres visited by Gov. Ugwuanyi, in company of the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe and a major stakeholder in the state, Gary Eneh, were the newly remodeled Eze and Onwudiwe parks located at Uwani, Enugu, the Ejindu Park, Coal Camp Enugu and the Ude Ubaka Park, along Agbani Road, Enugu, which has been illegally converted to churches, residential areas and automobile workshops.