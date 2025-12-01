Enugu State Government is inaugurating Security appliances, Gadgets Drones, Motorcycles Hilix Vehicles, procured by the ENUGU State Security Trust Fund....

The project aims to improve security system and deliver effective policing strategy at the speed of light.

it would recalled that on 17 February 2025, Enugu State Security Trust Fund was launched, with a significant boost, raising over N3bn in donations from individuals and corporate bodies during a high-profile fundraising dinner held at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu.

The event, aimed at consolidating security efforts in the state, witnessed overwhelming support from stakeholders committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property.

It was also emphasised the need for sustained contributions from citizens, businesses, and government institutions to achieve the governor’s ambitious $30bn GDP target for the state.