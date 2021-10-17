Breaking News

Enugu govt promises to unravel mystery behind food poisoning that killed couple, daughter and maid

Enugu state government has requested a detail investigation to unravel the tragic event that claimed the lives of a man, his wife, daughter and maid.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi also ordered the surviving 9-month old baby be moved to the Intensive Care unit of the Enugu State Teaching Hospital for proper care.

The man, Lawrence Chukwu, his wife, daughter and maid, allegedly died after taken local substance Known as Corn Flour and Oha Soup, suspected to have been poisoned.

The floor of his three bedroom apartment was littered with substances suspected to be blood stains, vomit and stool.

Although, neighbors who were on-ground to render assistance were unaware to ascertain the cause of the tragic incident.

The brother of the deceased, who is now the foster father of the only surviving 9-month old baby of the family, described the tragic event as horrific.

Meanwhile, Enugu state government in its swift intervention, requests the surviving baby be taken to an intensive care at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUT) Parklane, with assurance to unearth the misery behind the unfortunate incident.

Although, the Police Public relations officer Daniel Ndukwe says the matter was yet to be reported to any of their divisions.

But until the police conclude their investigation, residents say their death could be a case of alleged poisoning.

