The Enugu State Government has said it will unravel the cause of the clash between members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and personnel of the Department Of State Service on the 23rd of August, 2020.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gave the assurance at the end of a four-hour emergency security meeting to ascertain the cause of the unfortunate incident and avert an occurrence in the future.

On the 23rd of August an unfortunate incident claimed the lives of security personnel and suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra at the Community Secondary School, Emene, Enugu State.

Similarly, on the 28th and 30th of August, 2020, attacks were reported at the railway police facility Ogui and also at Unity Police stations Abakpa were weapons were alleged to have been carted away.

Concerned by this developments that breach the peace of the State, the Government called for a joint security patrol to avert a reccurrence.

Governor Ugwuanyi restated commitment to achieve a peaceful atmosphere, promising to unearth the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

Notable citizens in the State also condemned the unfortunate incident.

The State Government has ordered a mop up of illegal firearms with a call on anyone in possession of ammunition belonging to the security agents to return same to the nearest police station.