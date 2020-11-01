Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has paid a visit to survivors of the auto crash which claimed twenty one lives at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu.

The Governor also promised to take care of their medical bills at the University Teaching Hospital, Utuku-Ozalla, Enugu.



The account of the Federal Road Safety Corps revealed that a truck belonging to a construction firm working at Oji-River-Awgu Federal Road project lost control before ramming into the school bus conveying about 60 pupils and teachers of Presentation Nursery and Primary School who were returning from an excursion.

The Deputy Governor visited the scene of the fatal accident.

The Catholic Diocese of Awgu Parish also condoled with families of victims over the unfortunate incident.