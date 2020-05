A member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, has died at the age of 50.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson for the NFF, Ademola Olajire, in a statement on Tuesday.

Ofo-Okenwa, who died Tuesday morning, was said to have had a restless night on Monday.

Olajire in the statement said efforts to rescue the Enugu State Football Association boss failed after he slumped in the early hours of Tuesday.