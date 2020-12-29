Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 budget of One hundred and sixty-nine billion, eight hundred and forty-five million, seven hundred and fifty-eight thousand, five hundred naira (N169,845, 758,500.00) only.

The budget is expected to be transmitted to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for assent.

The budget was presented on Wednesday, 9th of December to the State Assembly.

Presenting the budget proposal tagged: “Budget of Recovery and Continued Growth”, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that it “is 13.8 percent higher than our revised 2020 budget”.

The governor explained that the budget proposal was carefully designed to strategically enhance the recovery of the state from the drawbacks of 2020, occasioned by the unexpected and unpleasant outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and the negative effects of the #EndSARS protests, which were hijacked by miscreants and hoodlums to unleash mayhem on the country, “pushing back all the efforts at economic recovery from COVID-19 challenge”