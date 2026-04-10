The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, has declared that financial inducement and influence-peddling will no longer determine who enters the Olubadan chieftaincy line. The monarch made the declaration on Friday at the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, during the installation of Chief Oladiran Alabi Yeronbi, Mogaji of the Fajinmi dynasty,…...

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, has declared that financial inducement and influence-peddling will no longer determine who enters the Olubadan chieftaincy line.

The monarch made the declaration on Friday at the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, during the installation of Chief Oladiran Alabi Yeronbi, Mogaji of the Fajinmi dynasty, as the new Jagun Olubadan.

Oba Ladoja said the palace had introduced a new standard for selecting Mogajis aspiring to join the Olubadan line, stressing that applicants must now demonstrate tangible contributions to the development of their families and Ibadan communities.

The monarch, who spoke through the Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, said the new approach was designed to ensure that merit and service to the community replace monetary influence.

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“It is the new standard we have set, not for our own personal benefits but for generations yet unborn,” he said.

According to him, the Olubadan Advisory Council supported the reforms, which led to the establishment of three screening committees to review applications submitted by interested Mogajis.

“We have resolved that once there is vacancy for Jagun, the entry point to Olubadan line, interested Mogajis should apply, with demonstrable and verifiable evidence of your contributions to grassroots development,” the monarch said.

Oba Ladoja congratulated the new Jagun Olubadan, Chief Oladiran Alabi, noting that he emerged the best among 102 applicants.

He said the decision was based on merit, adding, “We won’t like God to sanction us for refusing to give honour unto whom it is due.”

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The monarch also acknowledged the developmental contributions of other applicants and urged them not to be discouraged, noting that only one slot was available.

In his remarks after the installation, Chief Alabi pledged to intensify youth empowerment and community development efforts.

“We will continue to improve the ability of our youths to be employed and empowered. We have been doing this over the years, but now it will be more visible and structured,” he said.

He also highlighted his past efforts in education, entrepreneurship and empowerment initiatives.

“Go to the communities and ask how many people have been empowered, how many have received training, scholarships, and support. That is what we have been doing, and it will continue,” he said.

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On land grabbing, the new Jagun backed the Olubadan’s position against the practice.

“There is no reason to grab land. We brought nothing to this world and we will take nothing away. Kabiyesi is strongly against it, and I fully support that position,” he said.

Speaking on security, Alabi emphasised the role of communities in maintaining safety.

“When I became Mogaji, one of my first actions was to sanitise the area because it was one of the toughest. The city can only be secure if communities are secure,” he added.