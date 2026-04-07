The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I, has dismissed speculations of a rift with Governor Seyi Makinde and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, maintaining that his relationship with both leaders remains cordial. Speaking with journalists in Oyo town on Tuesday, the monarch said there was no…...

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I, has dismissed speculations of a rift with Governor Seyi Makinde and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, maintaining that his relationship with both leaders remains cordial.

Speaking with journalists in Oyo town on Tuesday, the monarch said there was no misunderstanding between him and the governor, noting that any issues that arise would be addressed privately.

“I have nothing against the government. The governor has been very nice. If there is anything, I will meet in person to solve it,” he said.

When questioned about his stance on the newly inaugurated Oyo Council of Obas, Alaafin expressed support for every initiative that ensures growth in Oyo State.

Addressing concerns over his recent absence at some state functions, Oba Owoade attributed it to health challenges, noting that he had been indisposed for some time.

“There is no form of misunderstanding anyway. I have a good relationship with my governor. I have been indisposed for some time now. If there is a function, I will attend,” he added.

On rumoured issues with Olubadan, Alaafin insisted that both traditional rulers maintain mutual respect and understanding.

An incident went viral last year during the 2026 Inter-Faith service held at the Secretariat’s Grand Space, behind the Oyo State House of Assembly, Ibadan, when Oba Ladoja snubbed the handshake of Alaafin.

A video seen by TVC News during the event, Alaafin, who was seated when he extended his hand in greeting to the Olubadan, but Oba Ladoja snubbed the gesture just a few seconds after exchanging pleasantries with the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The Olubadan subsequently greeted Governor Makinde and other dignitaries before proceeding to his seat, a moment that was witnessed by several attendees at the gathering.

The incident later became a subject of public discussion, with differing views expressed on traditional protocol, hierarchy and the conduct expected of royal institutions at official functions.

Recounting the incident, the Alaafin explained that he had extended a handshake which the Olubadan did not immediately acknowledge, but was later clarified to be unintentional.

The Monarch explained that the incident didn’t lead to royal friction, noting that he spoke with Olubadan shortly after the event.

“My relationship with the Olubadan is cordial. Some people lie online to join the popular bandwagon. There is no misunderstanding,” he said.

“I extended my hand to him, but he later explained that he did not see it. I don’t see it as an offence. After that incident, he called me, and we later met again at Aso Rock and during an iftar. There is no misunderstanding between us,” he said.

The Alaafin added that the false narratives are being driven by bloggers and individuals allegedly sponsored to undermine the Oyo throne, noting that such challenges come with occupying a highly revered traditional institution.

“People peddling rumours about me; it is because of the throne. Bloggers create problems where there are none. It is part of the job. I have nothing against anybody,” he emphasised.

The monarch also commended members of the media for their consistent support of the palace, describing journalists as vital partners in progress.

He disclosed that preparations were underway for his upcoming birthday on July 18, during which three individuals would be conferred with chieftaincy titles.

Highlighting ongoing developmental efforts, the Alaafin revealed that a land committee had been established to address land disputes, while plans were in motion to construct a civic centre.

He added that renovation works were also ongoing at the palace as part of efforts to preserve its heritage and improve its infrastructure.

The monarch reiterated his commitment to peace, unity, and development, urging the public to disregard unfounded rumours and support traditional institutions.