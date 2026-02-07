At a modest but emotional commissioning ceremony, government officials, community leaders and residents gathered to witness the formal handover of the newly completed house to the family.

Representing the governor, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Frank Archibong, said the intervention reflected Governor Eno’s compassion-driven approach to governance, particularly towards the poor and vulnerable.

An emotional Mrs Eshiet Daniels expressed deep gratitude to the governor for restoring dignity and stability to her family after months of hardship, pledging continued support for his administration.

Dignitaries at the event included the Commissioner for Sports, Elder Paul Bassey; Chairman of Eket Local Government Area, Akan Tommy; the Village Head of Atabong, His Royal Majesty Ferdinand Ikwang; and Dr Essien Ndueso, Special Senior Assistant on Research and Documentation and wife of the Paramount Ruler of Eket.

They commended the governor for what they described as a timely and humane intervention and pledged support for his re-election in 2027.

The newly completed structure comprises a three-bedroom bungalow and seven self-contained apartments, providing comfort, security and a fresh start for the family.

Residents say that while memories of the devastating fire remain vivid in Atabong, the new home stands as a strong symbol of compassion in governance and renewed hope for the widow and her children.