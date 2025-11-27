Akwa Ibom State has achieved a historic milestone as the Federal Government has officially approved Victor Attah International Airport for full international flight operations. The approval was secured today, Thursday, November 27, 2025, during a strategic meeting between Governor Umo Eno and the Ho...

The approval was secured today, Thursday, November 27, 2025, during a strategic meeting between Governor Umo Eno and the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, with international flights set to resume in Uyo, first quarter of 2026.

This landmark development elevates Victor Attah International Airport into the elite class of Nigerian airports authorised for international traffic, thereby unlocking vast opportunities for global connectivity, tourism expansion, business growth, and increased foreign investment.

With this approval, the airport can now receive and process international airlines, operate cross-border flights, and serve as a direct international gateway linking Akwa Ibom to destinations across Africa and the wider world. International operations are expected to commence fully in the first quarter of 2026.

Governor Umo Eno, through sustained engagement and strategic leadership, has once again delivered a major win for the state. This achievement further cements Akwa Ibom’s rising profile as a regional aviation hub and underscores his administration’s unwavering commitment to opening new doors of opportunity for citizens, investors, and visitors alike.

TVC previously reported that the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has announced plans for an Aviation Village near the Victor Attah International Airport.

Speaking at the airport during a brief ceremony to receive a new A220-300 series aircraft for the state-owned Ibom Air, the Governor said the growth and expansion of Ibom AirA220-30 is worth celebrating and enjoined all Akwa Ibomites to always remain grateful to God for the airline.