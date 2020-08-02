Arsenal secured their 14th English FA Cup title on Saturday after a 2-1 defeat of London rivals, Chelsea at Wembley.

The final was played behind closed doors at an empty Wembley Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chelsea got the lead in the 5th minute with Christian Pulisic.

But Arsenal equalized with Captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang converting from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

Aubameyang, who was the First African to Captain a team in the FA Cup final, scored the winning goal in the 67th minute to hand the Gunners a place in next season’s Europa League despite finishing 8th in the Premier League.

The win extends Arsenal’s record as the most successful team in the English FA Cup and their first silverware since former Manager, Arsene Wenger left in 2018.