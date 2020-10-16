The Nigerian youth have shown resilience in their effort to bring about the desired change through the #EndSARS protests.

The struggle has led to the dissolution of the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after which the Police force dished out the “5 Things to Know about the Dissolution.

Responding to this, Nigerian youth dished out five (5) demands for each of the five things to know about the unit’s dissolution to ensure that concrete steps are taken to address their grievances.

These five demands have, however, evolved into seven demands currently trending with the hashtag #7for7.

A close examination of these demands indicates that the youth are not just about ending SARS or police reforms alone, rather, the struggle is now for a holistic overhaul of a dysfunctional system for the common good of all.

Here’s what the #7for7 is all about:

Under the INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS (SECURITY)

“the protesters 5-point demand includes the release of arrested protesters, compensate families of victims, investigate and prosecute all reports of misconduct, proscribe SARS and review the welfare of police be implemented immediately.

On the COST OF GOVERNANCE

the youths say QUOTE “We have watched over the years the waste associated with governing Nigeria. We have noted the duplication and unprofessionalism in the civil service and across all strata.

On CONSTITUTION REFORMS

They alleged that there had been several constitutional reviews where youth were obviously absent. Whether by omission or commission or both, the time has come for an informed and progressive participation by the youth.

In EDUCATION REFORMS

The group further allege that “One in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is a Nigerian child. About 13.2 million Nigerian children aged 5-14 years are not in school. The impact of these numbers will be felt for generations.“We demand that a state of emergency is declared in the education sector and demand increase in the budgetary allocation to the educational sector by 50% and to double again within the next 24 months.

In HEALTH REFORMS

“they demand that a state of emergency is declared in the health sector and demand increase in the budgetary allocation to the health sector by 50%.

On YOUTH AFFAIRS REFORM

“the protesters are demanding that a state of emergency be declared in the ministry of Youths and Sports, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of National Planning. We demand that this should be adequately funded, sports academy should be revamped among others

On PUBIC OFFICE REFORMS

The protesters are demanding the code of conduct reforms for all elected public office holders to have themselves and their children use public schools and public hospitals ONLY. Violation of which is immediate impeachment and recall.

Other demands are the immediate removal of immunity clause from public office holders to make them answerable to investigations at all times when and where necessary.

Immediate resignation of every public officer found guilty of any forms of crimes and corruption they should step aside during investigation also.

Implementation of full digitization of the judicial process, prison decongestion reforms, with reforms drawn from past projects like the Uwais Report, Keyamo’s ministerial screening address, strict time limits to the determination of industries litigations.