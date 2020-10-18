EndSars protesters have taken their advocacy to another level, through the launch of an online radio.



The channel called ‘Soro Soke’ plays songs calling for a reformed Nigeria. Programmes and live reports of missing and found #EndSARS protesters are also being transmitted on the radio.

‘Soro Soke’ is a Yoruba term which means ‘speak up’. It is also a metaphor for all Nigerians to speak up against bad governance and resist corrupt leaders.

The channel through effective and timely communication, is expected to aid the coordination of #EndSARS protests nationwide.