End SARS protesters in Ogun State blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Mowe junction, Sagamu Interchange, Ofada, Ota, Panseke and NNPC junction in Abeokuta to express their displeasure with the state of things in the country, expecially inhuman treatment by the police and call for good governance.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters say they are ready to continue until they see sign of seriousness from the Government.

#ENDSARS protesters in Ogun State block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Mowe junction, Sagamu Interchange; Ofada, Ota, Panseke and NNPC junction in Abeokuta to express their displeasure with the state of things in the country.

They denied been sponsored by any group or groups of politicians to score political points or gain advantage over those in office.

They call for intervention on roads, infrastructural development, respect for fundamental human rights and rule of law.