Commuters and motorists were on Thursday stranded along the Benin-Lagos Expressway as youths blocked the road in protest against the brutality and extrajudicial killings of the operatives of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The atmosphere was carnival-like at the ever-busy highway especially opposite the University of Benin with DJs blasting popular revolutionary songs of Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti, Idris Abdlukareem, and several other popular artists.

Among the protesters were student union leaders of the University of Benin who were seen coordinating the demonstration.

Some stranded commuters also joined the protest and pledged their support for the expected reforms in the Force.

Some policemen who came to the scene stayed away from the protesters who conducted themselves peacefully while the demonstration lasted for hours.

The President, Students Union Government of the University, Comrade Egwu Benjamin said, “We are adding our voice to what has been happening across the country and we are demanding an end of SARS. We are saying end SARS and they are giving us SWAT.