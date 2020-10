#ENDSARS protesters on Monday barricaded Warehouse roundabout in Owerri stopping free flow of vehicular movement in trhe capital city.

The youths appeared unrelenting as they dance to tones of the music while others turned the major roads a football pitch.

Meanwhile, another group of protesters blocked the Naze section of Sam Mbakwe airport road protesting the sorry state of Federal Polytechnic Nekedi- FUTO road, calling on the authority to urgently fix the road.