The Federal government is set to hold a virtual town hall meeting aimed at engaging the youths who are protesting police brutality and calling for an end to SARS /SWAT ill treatment.

The meeting is expected to discuss issues such as path to justice and compensation as well as youth police relationship.

Panelists expected are Joe Abah, singer Falz amongst others. But in a swift reaction, Singer Falz, says he won’t be on the panel.

In a tweet some minutes ago, the singer says he was given false information and as such he won’t be participating in the virtual town hall.

The protesters, who have been largely peaceful, are calling on government to accede to the five demands or nothing.

They pledge to continue the protests in different areas until their demands are met.