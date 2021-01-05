Lagos state government has paid forensic experts to unearth the truth of what happened at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

Chairman of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims police brutality, Justice Doris Okuwobi, disclosed this on Tuesday while ruling on an application filed by the Lekki Concession Company.

The LCC is seeking permission to have access to the toll plaza for the purpose of evaluating the damage done at the toll gate in order to commence the necessary repairs.

Speaking further, Justice Okuwobi also disclosed that the forensic experts would have commenced its work earlier but for the holidays which made it difficult for the experts to get access to relevant documents and exhibits which have previously been tendered before the panel.

“Forensic analysis will clear a lot of issues in the incident of October 20, 2020, and a huge sum has been paid by the Lagos State Government for it. The desire is that the panel will unearth the truth of what happened,” Justice Okuwobi said.

Advertisement

“The application by the LCC for permission to have access to the toll gate must, therefore, await the outcome of the forensic examination”.

Justice Okuwobi said the forensic examination is expected to be completed within the next 21 days.