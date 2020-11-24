The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved the special posthumous promotion of 16 junior officers who died during the EndSars protests that was hijacked by hoodlums.

70 other policemen injured during the protests equally got special promotion.

They are part of the Eighty-Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Nine Junior Police Officers who were promoted to their next ranks on Monday.

According to a statement by the force public relation officer, Frank Mba, the promotion is part of the effort to boost and reposition the force for greater efficiency.

The IGP called on the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to their professional calling while urging all relevant agencies to join in driving a successful reform of the Police force.