Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the youth who participated in the #ENDSARS protest in the State. He said they were very peaceful and well coordinated.

He stated this while speaking to newsmen at the State House on Sunday on his arrival from Akure.

The Governor said the dissolution of the SARS outfit by the Inspector General of Police is an indication that the voice of the protesters had been heard by the authorities.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu said democracy, gives people the right to air their views when things are wrong in the society or when they are not satisfied with the services provided by any arm of the government.

He commended security operatives in Lagos for respecting the rights of the demonstrators to express their grievances, saying he was elated that the issues raised by the protesters had been addressed by the police authorities.

The Governor also urged the youths to continue to engage the leadership on reforms required to make the police force work better.