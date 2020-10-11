The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimaila, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for listening to the call by Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The Speaker said the dissolution of SARS was a necessary response by the government to the outcry arising from multiple documented excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad across the country.

He also commended Nigerians, particularly the millions of young people at home and abroad, who saw a wrong and sought to make it right, who saw injustice and acted to put an end to it.

The Speaker called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to take practical steps to support and enforce this policy pronounceme…