EndSARS Anniversary: PDP remembers slain victims, condemns renewed brutalisation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined Nigerians throughout the country on Wednesday in commemorating the dead victims of the 2020 “EndSARS” rallies against citizen brutality and terrible governance under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP strongly condemned the ongoing brutalization of Nigerians by APC-controlled security forces, notably the violent assault on innocent youths in many areas of the nation during Wednesday’s EndSARS commemoration parade.

EndSARS, according to the PDP, has become an epitaph of the APC’s and its administration’s evident cruelty, terrible brutality, torture, unlawful imprisonment, senseless extrajudicial executions, gagging, and repression of Nigerians during the previous six years.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “EndSARS has become the emblem of the resistance by Nigerians against the insensitive, incompetent corrupt, divisive and decadent APC administration that has brought so much anguish and pain to our dear nation.

“It is shocking that, despite the promises to stop brutality and restore good governance, Nigerians who came out to march in remembrance of the victims of last year’s brutality were made to face the same trauma, if not worse brutality in the hands of security operatives.

“Our party weeps at the cruelty inflicted on the Lagos Uber driver and many other youths by APC-controlled security agents as well as non-state actors, hired to repress Nigerians who were out exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights.”

The PDP, has, however, demanded that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, should immediately arrest and commence the trial of all security operatives involved in the heinous act against Nigerians.

“Our party laments that most of the issues that led to the EndSARS protest in 2020, including bad governance and brutality of citizens, remain unresolved and charged the Federal Government to accelerate efforts into resolving them and bringing justice to the people,” the party said.

The PDP expressed its condolences to the victims of the #EndSARS demonstrations in 2020 and 2021, and encouraged Nigerians to stay calm as they rally on the PDP’s platform to save the country and restore it to a path of justice, national cohesion, and economic success.