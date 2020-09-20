The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris is dead.

He was aged 84-years.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai confirmed the Emir’s death in a tweet on Sunday.

He said “It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of the father of our state, His Highness Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR.

“He died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna today after a brief illness. Janazah prayer in Zaria is scheduled for 5pm.”

Alhaji Shehu Idris was installed as the 18th Emir of Zazzau on February 8, 1975, following the demise of Alhaji Muhammadu Aminu, the 17th Emir of Zazzau.

He was the oldest and highest-ranking traditional ruler in Nigeria.

Alhaji Shehu Idris was also the Chairman of Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers until the time of his death.