Emir of Ilorin’s brother joins 2023 House of Reps race

Yusuf Zulu-Gambari, one of the brothers of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari, has joined the race for the house of representatives from Kwara state.

He’s planning to represent Ilorin East and Ilorin South federal Constituency in the green chamber of the national assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zulu-Gambari presented his letter of intent to the PDP leadership at his Balogun Fulani ward one, Ilorin.

Advertisement

He promised to give good representation to his constituents if elected with lots of dividends of democracy.

The house of representatives hopeful also encouraged the electorate to obtain their permanent voter cards in order to be eligible to vote and be voted for.

Advertisement

Yusuf Zulu Gambari is planning to replace Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo who was elected in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.