The emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello has commended the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for tackling banditry in Zamfara state.

The emir disclosed this when he received the Inspector General of Police and his entourage at his palace.

The paramount ruler appealed to the Police authorities to investigate and prosecute anyone found guilty of armed banditry and other security issues.

He assured that the traditional institution in the state will continue to support security agencies in the state against enemies of peace.