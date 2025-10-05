The Minister of Power and former All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate in 2019 in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, has declared his readiness to run again in the 2027 gubernatorial election, stating that his ambition is not driven by personal or selfish interests. As seen by TVC in a viral vi...

The Minister of Power and former All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate in 2019 in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, has declared his readiness to run again in the 2027 gubernatorial election, stating that his ambition is not driven by personal or selfish interests.

As seen by TVC in a viral video on X, Adelabu explained that his desire to serve as governor stems from his deep love for the poor, the less privileged, and the people of Oyo State as a whole.

TVC gathered that Adelabu made the remarks while addressing APC leaders, stakeholders, and party members in Oke-Ogun Zone 2 of the state.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said, “I have been on this political journey for quite some time. In politics, I have learned that one may not always get what one deserves in a single attempt; life and politics have both taught me this lesson.

“I have paid my dues. I contested alongside Seyi Makinde in 2019 and again in 2023.

“Today, I declare, it is our turn, it is my turn in 2027, as God has revealed it. Adelabu! Àwálòkàn! Penkelemesi Èmilòkàn!

“We will begin our door-to-door campaign in earnest, and by the grace of God and our collective efforts, victory is not only possible, it is certain.”

He said that if allowed to serve as governor in 2027, he would focus on the progress and development of Oyo State.

Oke-Ogun Zone 2 comprises six local government areas, Oorelope, Saki East, Saki West, Olorunsogo, Irepo, and Atisbo.

He said, “United APC owns Oyo State, PDP is a tenant in Agodi Government House, a divided house can never be victorious, APC will regain Oyo State in 2027.

“There should be internal democracy in our party, and this starts from our upcoming congress. I want to assure you that no one will impose any candidate on us, our party should unite and stand as one.”