The Nigeria National team, Super Eagles, and Chelsea football club have celebrated legendary footballer, John Mikel Obi, on his 39th birthday. In a statement on Wednesday, Chelsea F.C. posted a birthday message on its official social media accounts, saying, “Happy Birthday, John Mikel Obi,” a sentiment also shared by the…...

The Nigeria National team, Super Eagles, and Chelsea football club have celebrated legendary footballer, John Mikel Obi, on his 39th birthday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chelsea F.C. posted a birthday message on its official social media accounts, saying, “Happy Birthday, John Mikel Obi,” a sentiment also shared by the Super Eagles in honour of the former international star.

Born in Jos, Nigeria, on April 22, 1987, Mikel joined Chelsea F.C. in 2006 following a transfer dispute involving Manchester United and went on to make 372 appearances for the club.

Obi won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Europa League, and the 2012 Champions League, where he earned man-of-the-match in the penalty-shootout victory over Bayern Munich.

Chelsea shared a nostalgic photo of him in his away kit, drawing over 26,000 likes, while Nigeria’s Super Eagles posted a tribute in their green kit.

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Fans praised his passing range and composure as ‘a wall, a passing machine.’

Some Chelsea supporters mixed in banter about the current team’s struggles, joking that Mikel should manage until the season’s end, amid reports he might host a watch party in Lagos.

Football photo journalist, Poojamedia, while wishing him a happy birthday, disclosed that Obi will host a Chelsea watch party in May.

He said, “Happy birthday to Super Eagles & Chelsea legend, Mikel Obi. He will host a Chelsea watch party in May.”