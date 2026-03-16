The Chairman of Heirs Holding, Tony Elumelu, has warned the public against the threat of artificial intelligence misuse after an AI-generated video was fabricated to portray him endorsing a forex and cryptocurrency trading platform. Elumelu, in a statement shared on his official X handle on Monday, said the video, which…...

The Chairman of Heirs Holding, Tony Elumelu, has warned the public against the threat of artificial intelligence misuse after an AI-generated video was fabricated to portray him endorsing a forex and cryptocurrency trading platform.

Elumelu, in a statement shared on his official X handle on Monday, said the video, which looked and sounded remarkably real, was completely fake.

The Billionaire completely dissociated himself from the content and message contained in the video, saying he is not affiliated with any crypto or forex trading platforms.

He wrote, “A few days ago, my team flagged an AI-generated video of me endorsing a forex and crypto platform. It looked and sounded remarkably real, but it was completely fake. This incident highlights a growing and serious threat to digital trust. @elonmusk @finkd

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not associated with any crypto or forex trading platforms. My commitment to inclusive prosperity has always been through long-term investments, building sustainable businesses, and empowering entrepreneurs.”

Elumelu expressed that he strongly believed in the future of AI but warned that non-regulation poses dangerous harm than benefit it tends to offer.

The Billionaire called on the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and other policy makers to establish safeguard measures to curb the abuse of AI.

Elumelu added, “I strongly believe in the potential of AI. It is a defining technology of our time, and African youth must be at the forefront of adopting it to build scalable solutions. We cannot afford to be left behind in the global tech race. But the flip side of rapid innovation is the risk of abuse. The ease with which identities can now be cloned to deceive the public is alarming.

“Policymakers and regulator @FMCIDENigeria must act now to establish safeguards and hold those using it to scam innocent people accountable.”