Electricity, banking, aviation top Nigeria’s consumer complaint chart in 2021— FCCPC

According to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), electricity will once again topped the list of consumer complaints in 2021, as it did in 2020.

Mr. Babatunde Irukera, the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer, disclosed this in an interview in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, while concerns about electricity were at the top of the list, complaints about banking were near the bottom.

Irukera pointed out that aviation and telecommunications-related complaints ranked third and fourth, respectively, adding that the commission received and handled 32,000 consumer-related complaints in 2021, with 80 percent of complaints resolved.

According to him, “For the sectors that received the highest complaints, we have electricity, banking then aviation is now competing with telecommunications on the third place.

“The biggest problem with the airlines is not even the technical issues but their lack of transparency, responsiveness and been able to refund passengers when it becomes absolutely clear that flying at that time becomes pointless for them.

“We are continuing that battle and then we are resolving many complaints,” he said.

Concerning the commission’s issues, Irukera stated that some businesses had yet to accept that the regulatory landscape had changed and that they now had responsibilities.