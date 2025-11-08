The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission on Saturday commenced local government elections for chairmanship and councillorship positions across the 16 local government areas of the state as early as 8:00 a.m....

Officials of the state electoral body were visibly on ground with necessary election materials to ensure a smooth process.

Our correspondent, who monitored several polling units, observed a fair turnout of voters in most areas.

Some electorates who spoke with newsmen commended the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission for living up to its constitutional responsibility in organizing the elections.

Security personnel were also seen stationed around most polling units to maintain order and respond to any eventualities.