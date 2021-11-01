Breaking News

El-Rufai swears-in 21 Council chairmen, charges them to be fair to all

The newly elected Local Council Chairmen and Councillors in Kaduna state have been sworn into office by the state Governor, Nasir Elrufai on Monday.

Among the Twenty-One new Local Council Chairmen, sixteen were elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) while five other emerged winners under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Nasir El-Rufai congratulated them on their emergence from the 2021 local council polls which was conducted using electronic voting machines, for the second time in the state since its introduction in 2018.

He however noted that elections could not be conducted in Birnin-Gwari Local Council due to security concerns while the outcome in Jaba is still undecided.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai charged them to prioritize service delivery to the people at the grassroots and look beyond partisanship in the discharge of their mandates

The governor reiterated that the chairmen who are now custodians of a sacred trust, must be seen to be fair and just in all their dealings, decisions and interactions.

