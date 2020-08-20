The Nigerian Bar Association has withdrawn its invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to speak at its 2020 Annual General Conference.

The NBA disclosed this in a tweet on its official handle on Thursday and said the decision has been communicated to the Governor.

Prior to El-Rufai’s withdrawal, a petition had been filed to stop the Kaduna leader from attending the Conference.

The petition which was started by a lawyer, Usani Odum has generated about 3,150 signatures on Change.Org as of 4 pm on Thursday, August 20th, 2020

Equally, a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) had called for the removal of the Governor from the list of speakers for the event.

El-Rufai reacts

Mainwhile the Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has reacted to the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association to withdraw its invitation to him to attend its 2020 Annual General Conference following protests from some lawyers.

Mister El-Rufai, while responding to the development through a statement by his spokesman Muyiwa Adekeye, said he will continue to contribute to the national conversation.

He said with or without the NBA platform, worthy conversations must continue. He promised to continue to make his voice heard on the things the country needs to do for its progress.

Malam El-Rufai concluded that he remains focused on the tough and hard work of stopping the bleeding and the needless breaking of bones in his state.