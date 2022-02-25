Ekiti Youth Network urges Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo to contest for President

Ekiti State Youth Network (ESYN) has urged a reputable Engineer, Dr Funmilayo Waheed- Adekojo popularly known as Funmi Ayinke to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Waheed Adekojo remains the best material for the presidential election in 2023.

The youths group at an emergency meeting in Ado- Ekiti, said they would mobilise one million youths for the erudite lawyer.

The group in a statement issued by its State Coordinator, Adeyemi Azeez and Organising Secretary,

Adewumi Ifeoluwa, declared to galvanise support for her across the country