The Ekiti State Government has imposed fresh restrictions to safeguard public health following a spike in the cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the new measures is the closure of schools and restriction of churches, mosques to one service on worship days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The worship centres were also asked to operate half of their sitting capacity.

Governor Kayode Fayemi reeled out new guidelines aimed at curbing the second wave of COVID-19 in a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the governor as saying the step became necessary to ensure that the situation does not snowball out of control during a statewide broadcast on Wednesday evening.

The Governor directed that schools in the state will remain closed till January 18 while vigils, partying and clubbing are suspended till further notice.

Fayemi also directed that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below are to stay at home till January 18 when they would be directed on when to resume back at their desks.

The Governor said only half of the full sitting capacity of a facility can be allowed to participate in any ceremony/programme at any point and activities should not exceed 8 pm.

Fayemi said, “In addition, protocols regarding wedding and burial ceremonies remain in force. There should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be at the graveside only.

“Supermarkets, event centres, hotels and bar owners are to strictly ensure that social distancing measures are put in place and followed accordingly.

“Only half of the full sitting capacity of a facility can be allowed to participate in any ceremony/programme at any point and activities should not exceed 8.00pm. Partying, clubbing and vigils are suspended indefinitely until further notice.

“To ensure that things do not snowball out of control, we have given strict instructions to the taskforce and law enforcement agents to begin aggressive compliance enforcement activities in public places, including worship centres, event centres, markets, supermarkets, bars and hotels.

“Government will not hesitate to close down any facility indefinitely, and to prosecute operators of any public places, flouting the protocols.”