Ekiti South Agenda mourns Senator Gbenga Aluko

The Ekiti south development agenda a group in the forefront of making an Ekiti south person extraction become governor in 2022 has described the death of Senator Gbenga Aluko, a former minority Leader in the Senate as shocking and devastating.

The group described Aluko as one of the finest from the area saying his positive contribution to the progress of Ekiti state and Ekiti south will be missed.

In a statement by Comrade ldowu Afuye the coordinator of the group he described Aluko, as one of his kinsmen, that Ode Ekiti, and the Ekiti people will greatly miss, praying that God should grant him eternal rest, and grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.