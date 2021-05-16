The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ekiti State Command, has paraded suspected criminals who were apprehended for a variety of offenses ranging stealing, burglary, cyber bullying, rape, and conspiracy.

Olusegun Olasunkanmi, a 21-year-old man, confessed to having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend and then took her nude pictures while she was sleeping, sharing them with her friends, who then posted them online.

When questioned, he stated that he did not have a specific reason for committing the crime because he thought he was just having fun.

The State Commandant, Solomon Iyamu, expressed his displeasure with the audacity of young people who are unaware of mental illness and depression, which can lead to suicide, through cyber-stalking, and stated that all criminals arrested will be charged in court.