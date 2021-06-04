Ekiti State Government has slashed the salaries of political office holders and accounting officers by 25percent for three months as a result of shortfalls in the federal allocation to the state.

Government has also suspended the payment of minimum wage and consequential adjustment for workers from Grade level 7 and above which commenced in January 2021 for same months.

This followed the signing of memorandum of understanding on the agreement reached between representatives of government and labour leaders.

Under the M.O.U, running grant to Government offices on monthly basis has been reduced by 50% while the economic review committee would henceforth meet monthly to keep labour abreast of the financial position of the state.