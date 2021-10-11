Ekiti Government signs Mental Health Bill into law

Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has assented to the Mental Health Bill.

He said this will create an enabling environment for people with mental illnesses to be cared for, as it ensures their rights and protection, as well as lowering the risk they pose to themselves and society at large.

The Wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who sponsored the bill in the State House of Assembly, stated that her top priority is to ensure a sane society.

The bill signifies another milestone in Mental Health Development in the State to help the Vulnerable.