Breaking News

Ekiti Government signs Mental Health Bill into law

Latest news on mental health

Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has assented to the Mental Health Bill.

He said this will create an enabling environment for people with mental illnesses to be cared for, as it ensures their rights and protection, as well as lowering the risk they pose to themselves and society at large.

The Wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who sponsored the bill in the State House of Assembly, stated that her top priority is to ensure a sane society.

The bill signifies another milestone in Mental Health Development in the State to help the Vulnerable.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Alleged drug trafficking: FG interfaces with Saudi Arabia govt in Zaina Aliyu’s case

TVCN
Apr 29, 2019

The federal government is intervening in the case of the Nigerian Student incriminated in drug related…

Nine Youth Corp members drown in Taraba river

TVCN
Aug 6, 2018

Taraba State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Florence Yaakugh, (more…)

Alleged Crashed Marriage: Ooni of Ife celebrates Osun Festival without wife, Olori Wuraola

TVCN
Aug 16, 2017

Following the alleged collapsed marriage of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi few days ago, the…

Efe Ajagba to begin pro boxing career in U.S.

TVCN
Feb 24, 2017

Nigeria’s sole representative in the boxing event at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Efe Ajagba says he…

TVC News Special Reports

Mental Health Group, Wife Of Lagos Governor, train volunteers

02 May 2021 11.48 am

More than 400 volunteers have been trained…

Continue reading

Kebbi kidnap: Fayemi tells hunters, vigilantes to use all resources against bandits

20 Jun 2021 11.37 am

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has asked…

Continue reading
florida-shooting

Florida shooting : U.S. Health and Human Services underscores mental health

18 Feb 2018 5.34 pm

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services…

Continue reading