Ekiti State Government has extended the initial 14 Day Lockdown in the State, by another 14 Days.

In a Statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, Government explains that the Move is neccessary in view of similar efforts by Neighbouring states which will help curb the futher spread of the Corona Virus Pandemic

This means there will be restriction of Movement of Persons and Goods with the Only exceptions the essential services. Closure of major Markets in the State have also been included in the new plan

All boundaries of the State shall also remain closed during the period of extension, except for transportation of fuel, and essential goods.

All commuter transport services including bus services, taxi services, motorbikes (Okada) and tricycle services (Keke NAPEP), are also banned within this period.

The Government however gave citizens the grace of Thursday 16th and Thursday 23rd of April between the hours of 6am to 2pm to restock and do necessities.

There is no active case of Corona Virus in Ekiti State, as the two previous cases have tested Negative and have been discharged